Candidate Zaruhie Postanjyan Wants to ‘Properly Govern’ Yerevan

Former Armenia MP Zaruhie Postanjyan has her sights set on becoming the next mayor of Yerevan.

Postanjyan is running in the May 14 Yerevan municipal council election on the Yerkir Tsirani party ticket.

A longtime Heritage Party member, Postanjyan bolted from the party and didn’t participate in the recent parliamentary election because Heritage Party founder Raffi Hovannisian had teamed up with former defense minister Seyran Ohanyan and former foreign affairs minister Vardan Oskanyan.

She then founded the Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) party.

Postanjyan told Hetq that Yerevan hasn’t been properly governed ever since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and that on May 14 residents can vote to make a fresh start by supporting Yerkir Tsirani, a party she describes as capable of harnessing the nation’s potential, worth billions, into the development of Yerevan.