Ijevan Residents Block Highway in Protest

Residents of Ijevan, the provincial capital of Tavoush, today blocked the M4 highway in Ijevan to protest the poor road conditions the province and to complain about a recent municipal decision they say hinders street commerce in the town.

Hetq recently wrote about the problems drivers face while trying to navigate the potholes and other obstacles along the M4 in Tavoush.

Tavoush Provincial Governor Hovik Abovyan visited the protestors, who are demanding a specific timeframe to resolve both issues.