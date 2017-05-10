SocietyProvinces

Ijevan Residents Block Highway in Protest



Residents of Ijevan, the provincial capital of Tavoush, today blocked the M4 highway in Ijevan to protest the poor road conditions the province and to complain about a recent municipal decision they say hinders street commerce in the town.

Hetq recently wrote about the problems drivers face while trying to navigate the potholes and other obstacles along the M4 in Tavoush.

Tavoush Provincial Governor Hovik Abovyan visited the protestors, who are demanding a specific timeframe to resolve both issues.


1. Վարսեր15:34 - 10 May, 2017
Ամոթ լափողներին…Ուշքի եկե՛ք երկրի ղեկավարներ սթափվե՛ք:Այդ չսարքված ճանապարհները սարսափեցնում ու մոլորեցնուն են մարդկանց թշնամու կրակոցների նման և տանում հեռու հեռավոր երկրներ, որտեղ նրանց ուղեկցում է ընդմիշ կարոտ ,թախիծ, վերադառնալու հույս և միևնույն ժամանակ վախ;
