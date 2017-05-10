Literary Critics and Writers in Armenia Oppose Closing of State Language Inspectorate

Literary critic Davit Gasparyan and writer Susanna Harutyunyan held a press conference at the Hayeli Club in Yerevan today to voice their concerns about a government’s decision to shut down the State Language Inspectorate.

"Our current bureaucrats are trying to create a country on par with them, devoid of language, intellectuals, villagers and universities," literary critic Davit Gasparyan said.

He added that the correct way of governing is turning one into two, two into four, rather than doing the opposite.

Gasparyan noted the need to preserve values, to expand and develop that which has already been created. He said he was against the closing of the language inspectorate, since it should work and work well, instead of staying idle.

Writer Susanna Harutyunyan believes that the closing of the inspectorate is aimed at leaving the country without intellectuals.

"The language inspectorate has not been operating satisfactorily until now. We haven’t seen it struggling and turning to the courts,” said Harutyunyan.

The speakers added that this is aimed at making the country smaller, to be able to govern people even easier. In their opinion, the language inspectorate is not being closed due to a lack of funding.

"We do not care enough about our language. We must do everything to prevent the language inspectorate closing down," Davit Gasparyan concluded.

Azniv Siradeghyan

5th year student at Yerevan State University’s Faculty of Journalism