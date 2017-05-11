Azerbaijan Intensifies Shelling of Artsakh

Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire more than 65 times yesterday and last night, firing 1700 rounds of various caliber small arms, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan applied four 82 mm mortars and eight D-44 artillery shells toward Martakert. Apart from the cases of violation of ceasefire, on May 10 at 13: 30, there was observed a move of armored vehicles (10 tanks) to the direction of Tapkarakoyounli-Talish. The observed tanks returned to their starting spots at 14:55.

The ministry adds that Artsakh forces responded in kind to suppress the firing and continue to monitor the situation.

At the moment, the military situation along the Karabakh line of contact is relatively calm.