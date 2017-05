Vardan Harutyunyan, president of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee, told reporters today in Yerevan that the percentage of large businesses evading paying taxes has decreased from 48.8% at the end of 2016 to 33.2% today.

Harutyunyan said that 653.8 billion AMD in tax was collected in the past seven months, up 7.6% collected during the same period in the previous year.

Harutyunyan did not specify those businesses that weren’t paying taxes and now are.