Armenia: Tarragon Farmers

Lernamerdz is a small village of 500 in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

Many travel to Russia for seasonal work.

The village is mainly known for its cultivation of tarragon (tarkhoun in Armenian). Some growers say they can survive for a whole year from selling a crop of tarragon.

During the spring, you can see villagers seeding the fields with tarragon for the autumn crop.