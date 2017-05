Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire around 90 times yesterday and last night, firing 1750 rounds of various caliber small arms, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan applied 60mm and 82 mm mortars (22 shells) and anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers (12 shells) along southern and northern parts of the line of contact.



The ministry adds that Artsakh forces responded in kind to suppress the firing and continue to monitor the situation.