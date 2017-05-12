VivaCell-MTS Acquires Assets of the ADC Company

The leading telecommunications operator in Armenia VivaCell-MTS (“MTS Armenia” CJSC) has acquired the assets of the ADC Company (“Armenian Datacom Company” CJSC), through the participation in an open auction, in accordance with the provisions set by the Republic of Armenia Law on Bankruptcy.

The present subscribers of ADC will be offered to continue using the services provided by the Company on the current terms and conditions, and the uninterrupted provision of the services will be ensured. As soon as the process of asset acquisition is over, VivaCell-MTS will significantly enlarge the scope of the services provided, as well as will implement continuous quality improvement.

The decision of VivaCell-MTS to acquire the assets of the ADC Company is based on the necessity to expand the capacity of its telecommunication network, which will in turn improve the quality of the services provided via VivaCell-MTS mobile network.