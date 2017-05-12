Nagorno-Karabakh

War Memorial Opens in Artsakh Village



Area residents and guests attended the official opening of a memorial in the Hadrout village of Aknaghbyur (Artsakh) dedicated to fallen military personnel.

The memorial reads, in part, “My life to the homeland”, “My soul to God”.


1. GB05:27 - 13 May, 2017
The mother and her young infant are the future of Artsakh!
