War Memorial Opens in Artsakh Village

Area residents and guests attended the official opening of a memorial in the Hadrout village of Aknaghbyur (Artsakh) dedicated to fallen military personnel.
The memorial reads, in part, “My life to the homeland”, “My soul to God”.
