Artsakh Foreign Minister Hosts OSCE's Ambassador Kasprzyk

On May 12, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Karen Mirzoyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the current situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In particular, In particular, Karen Mirzoyan drew attention to the cases of ceasefire violations, which have recently become frequent.

In this context, the need for the immediate implementation of the agreements reached at the Summits in Vienna, May 16, 2016, and St. Petersburg, June 20, 2016, aimed at the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the establishment of mechanisms for investigating the incidents on the Line of Contact was stressed.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.