Residents of Yerevan are going to the polls today to vote for a new Council of Elders (municipal council).

The new council will then appoint Yerevan’s new mayor.

The number of eligible voters in the Armenian capital stands at 841,973.

Those fielding candidates are the Republican Party of Armenia, the Yelk Alliance, and the Yerkir Tzirani Party.

Their candidates for mayor, respectively, are Taron Margaryan, Nikol Pashinyan, and Zarouhie Postanjyan.