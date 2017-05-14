Azerbaijan Fires Mortars and D-44 Artillery Shells

Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire more than 75 times yesterday and last night, firing 750 rounds of various caliber small arms, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan applied seventeen 60 mm and 82 mm mortars and sixty five D-44 artillery shellsalong northern direction of the line of contact.

The ministry adds that Artsakh forces responded in kind to suppress the firing and continue to monitor the situation.



At the moment, the military situation along the Karabakh line of contact is relatively calm.