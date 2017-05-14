The body of an Armenian army junior sergeant, with a gunshot to the chin, was discovered today at a military outpost.
Armenia’s Investigative Committee says an investigation has been launched into the death of the soldier, Arsahk Arshakyan.
The body of an Armenian army junior sergeant, with a gunshot to the chin, was discovered today at a military outpost.
Armenia’s Investigative Committee says an investigation has been launched into the death of the soldier, Arsahk Arshakyan.
Commented
Read
05.10.2017
Viewed 40670 times Ijevan Residents Block Highway in Protest
05.09.2017
Viewed 11294 times 70 Years Together: Armenian Couple Has 156 Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
05.14.2017
Viewed 10900 times Body of Junior Sergeant in Armenian Army Discovered
05.09.2017
Viewed 8720 times Artsakh: Celebrating May 9
05.13.2017
Viewed 8012 times Canine Chronicle: Armavir Couple’s Love of Dogs
05.10.2017
Viewed 7768 times Appeals Court in Armenia Conditionally Releases Man Sentenced to Three Years on Public Disorder Charge