Body of Junior Sergeant in Armenian Army Discovered



The body of an Armenian army junior sergeant, with a gunshot to the chin, was discovered today at a military outpost.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee says an investigation has been launched into the death of the soldier, Arsahk Arshakyan. 


