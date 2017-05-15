Nikol Pashinyan Headed for Parliament, Not Yerevan Council

Nikol Pashinyan, whose Yelk Alliance came in a distant second in yesterday’s election for Yerevan’s municipal council, told reporters today that he was headed to take his seat in the parliament, even though he was high enough on the Yelk ticket to secure a spot on the council.

In last month’s parliamentary election, Pashinyan won a seat in Armenia’s National Assembly.

The Yelk Alliance, coming in second with 21% of the vote, won 15 seats on the council.

Armenia’s ruling Republican Party handily won with 71% of the vote, thus garnering 46 seats on the municipal council. The Yerkir Tzirani party trailing in third with 8% of the vote won five seats.

Top photo: Edmond Maroukyan, Nikol Pashinyan