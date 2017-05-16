Tuesday, 16 May

Azerbaijan Applies Mortars, Grenade Launchers and SPIKE Guided Missile



Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire more than 55 times yesterday and last night, firing 1200 rounds of various caliber small arms, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan applied three 60 mm mortars and nine anti-tank grenade launchers along different parts of the line of contact.

In the eastern direction, the Azerbaijani forces fired a SPIKE guided missile, which caused partial damage to a military hardware.

The ministry adds that Artsakh forces responded in kind to suppress the firing and continue to monitor the situation.


