Argam Abrahamyan, Mayor of Artashat City, Resigns

Argam Abrahamyan, the son of the former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, elected as a Member of Parliament on April 2 Parliamentary elections under Tsarukyan alliance’s regional list, announced today on his Facebook page that he stepped down as a Mayor of Artashat city, in order to take the mandate.

In his statement, he says that he’s not quitting Artashat, instead, he will be staying there and trying to use his new official powers to solve the problems faced not only by Artashat, but also by Ararat region and Armenia in general.