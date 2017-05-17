Azerbaijan Fires Mortars and Anti-Tank Grenade Launchers Across Artsakh Borders

Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire around 60 times yesterday and last night, firing more than 900 rounds of various caliber small arms, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan applied 82 mm (4 shells) and 120 mm (17 shells) mortars on the eastern, and 60 mm (4 shells), 82 mm (15 shells) and anti-tank grenade launchers (5 shells) along northeastern parts of the line of contact.

The ministry adds that Artsakh forces responded in kind to suppress the firing and continue to monitor the situation.