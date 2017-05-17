Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today dismissed Arpineh Hovhannisyan as the country’s justice minister, a post she held since September 2015.
Armenia's Justice Minister Dismissed
15:13, May 17, 2017
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today dismissed Arpineh Hovhannisyan as the country’s justice minister, a post she held since September 2015.
Commented
Read
05.14.2017
Viewed 14586 times Body of Junior Sergeant in Armenian Army Discovered
05.13.2017
Viewed 9253 times Canine Chronicle: Armavir Couple’s Love of Dogs
05.15.2017
Viewed 7659 times Artsakh Defense Ministry Threatens Retaliation
05.11.2017
Viewed 7065 times Yelk Alliance Concludes Campaign in Race for Next Yerevan Mayor
05.12.2017
Viewed 6695 times Artsakh Foreign Minister Hosts OSCE's Ambassador Kasprzyk
05.15.2017
Viewed 5672 times More Trees Chopped Down in Armenia’s Dilijan National Park