Thursday, 18 May

ArmySociety

Armenian Soldier Dies from Unexplained Gunshot Wound



Armenia’s Investigative Committee reports that contract soldier Grisha Karapetyan died from a gunshot wound today at a military outpost.

An investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances of the soldier’s death.


