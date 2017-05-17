Armenian Soldier Dies from Unexplained Gunshot Wound

Armenia’s Investigative Committee reports that contract soldier Grisha Karapetyan died from a gunshot wound today at a military outpost.
An investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances of the soldier’s death.
