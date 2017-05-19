Armenia signed CoE Convention on Offences relating to Cultural Property

On May 19, Edward Nalbandian, the Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia, who is participating at the 127th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Cyprus, signed the Council of Europe Convention on Offences relating to Cultural Property.

In his speech at the signing ceremony, CoE Secretary General highly appreciated the readiness of Armenia, Cyprus, Portugal, Greece, San Marino and Mexico, who are the first to sign the Convention, to combat the offences relating to cultural properties.