Three Tsarukyan Alliance MPs Resign from Parliament

Three MPs newly elected to Armenia’s parliament on the Tsarukyan Alliance ticket have tendered their resignation papers.
Ara Babloyan, the parliament’s new speaker, gave no reason for their resignation so soon after the parliamentary election.
Three MPs newly elected to Armenia’s parliament on the Tsarukyan Alliance ticket have tendered their resignation papers.
Ara Babloyan, the parliament’s new speaker, gave no reason for their resignation so soon after the parliamentary election.
Commented
Read
05.14.2017
Viewed 15410 times Body of Junior Sergeant in Armenian Army Discovered
05.19.2017
Viewed 12962 times Yerevan Orphanage Head Embezzles 46 Million AMD; What's the Problem Mr. Prime Minister?
05.13.2017
Viewed 10023 times Canine Chronicle: Armavir Couple’s Love of Dogs
05.17.2017
Viewed 8707 times Armenian Soldier Dies from Unexplained Gunshot Wound
05.15.2017
Viewed 8272 times Artsakh Defense Ministry Threatens Retaliation
05.12.2017
Viewed 7570 times Artsakh Foreign Minister Hosts OSCE's Ambassador Kasprzyk