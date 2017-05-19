SocietyPolitics

Three Tsarukyan Alliance MPs Resign from Parliament



Three MPs newly elected to Armenia’s parliament on the Tsarukyan Alliance ticket have tendered their resignation papers.

Ara Babloyan, the parliament’s new speaker, gave no reason for their resignation so soon after the parliamentary election.


