Saturday, 20 May

ArmySocietyNagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh Soldier Killed



Karen Danielyan, born in 1996, was killed earlier today by Azerbaijani fire while serving at a northern outpost, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

An investigation into the incident is underway.


