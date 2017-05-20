Artsakh Soldier Killed

Karen Danielyan, born in 1996, was killed earlier today by Azerbaijani fire while serving at a northern outpost, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Karen Danielyan, born in 1996, was killed earlier today by Azerbaijani fire while serving at a northern outpost, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
Commented
Read
05.19.2017
Viewed 19913 times Yerevan Orphanage Head Embezzles 46 Million AMD; What's the Problem Mr. Prime Minister?
05.14.2017
Viewed 15762 times Body of Junior Sergeant in Armenian Army Discovered
05.13.2017
Viewed 10727 times Canine Chronicle: Armavir Couple’s Love of Dogs
05.17.2017
Viewed 9201 times Armenian Soldier Dies from Unexplained Gunshot Wound
05.15.2017
Viewed 8545 times Artsakh Defense Ministry Threatens Retaliation
05.15.2017
Viewed 7374 times More Trees Chopped Down in Armenia’s Dilijan National Park