Gloria Korkoian collection - Dearborn, Michigan, USA

Gloria Korkoian put this rich family archive at Houshamadyan’s disposal during an event that took place in Dearborn, Michigan, in March 2017 which was organized in order to collect family archives and objects of memory pertaining to Ottoman Armenians. This family collection comes from Gloria’s paternal grandfather’s family - the Der Matossian family - and her maternal grandmother’s family – the Kurkjian family.
The Der Matossian family hailed from Keghi and first arrived to the United States in 1912. While the Kurkjian family originally hailed from Agn - a branch of the Kurkjian family had later moved and settled in Erzincan/Yerznga.
The Der Matossian family, Keghi. Photographer: Samuel H. Srabian. This photograph must have been taken before 1912, given that the people who are in this photograph had already immigrated to the United States in 1912. Seated: Garabed Der Matossian, wearing a fes. The lady sitting to his left, wearing a veil, is his wife Aghavni Der Matossian (born Mousheghian). Standing behind Garabed is his daughter, Khanum Der Matossian. The identities of the rest of the people in the photograph are unknown.
Garabed was born in the Chanakji/Çanakçı village in the region of Keghi in 1862. Garabed and Aghavani had 4 children: Hamazasb, Nshan, Khanum and Chester/Shavarsh; they were all born in Chanakji/Çanakçı.