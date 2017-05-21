Gloria Korkoian collection - Dearborn, Michigan, USA

The Der Matossian family, Keghi. Photographer: Samuel H. Srabian. This photograph must have been taken before 1912, given that the people who are in this photograph had already immigrated to the United States in 1912. Seated: Garabed Der Matossian, wearing a fes. The lady sitting to his left, wearing a veil, is his wife Aghavni Der Matossian (born Mousheghian). Standing behind Garabed is his daughter, Khanum Der Matossian. The identities of the rest of the people in the photograph are unknown.



Garabed was born in the Chanakji/Çanakçı village in the region of Keghi in 1862. Garabed and Aghavani had 4 children: Hamazasb, Nshan, Khanum and Chester/Shavarsh; they were all born in Chanakji/Çanakçı.

Read more