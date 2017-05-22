A section of the Karvatchar-Vardenis highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia will be closed on May 23 to allow for planned explosions to remove the threat of a rock slide.
Portion of Karvatchar Highway Closed Tomorrow
A section of the Karvatchar-Vardenis highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia will be closed on May 23 to allow for planned explosions to remove the threat of a rock slide.
