Tashir – Landscape

Tashir is a town of some 7,500 located in Armenia’s northwestern Lori Province.

A paved main road runs through the center of the town, while secondary byways are in poor shape. Dilapidated houses are plentiful, even along the main road.

The town, originally named Vorontsovka, is said to have been founded in 1844 by Russian migrants who had arrived in the region from Russia.