Armenian PM Discusses Cooperation with German Consulting Firm

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan discussed multi-sector cooperation with a delegation from the German Mangold Consulting GmbH, headed by Company President Klaus Mangold.

IDeA Foundation co-founder Ruben Vardanyan attended the meeting where cooperation in agriculture, tourism, e-governance, education, and information technology, was discussed.

Noting that he was eager to see German capital involved in Armenia, along with the German culture of corporate management, Karapetyan said Armenia could be a good platform for foreign investors to enter the Eurasian and Iranian markets.

Klaus Mangold said his company was prepared to present to their German colleagues Armenia’s investment opportunities and business programs.