Orange Elephant Cannot Get Paid For Her Work

Orange Elephant (or Maria Design) refused to pay Alika Martirosova (the name is changed according to the woman’s request) for two days of work, on the grounds that the first day was a trial one, and she failed to attract customers on the second day.

The State Employment Agency’s Nor Nork department employees, who offered this job to Alika, refused to intervene. Employers have contradictory excuses.

Alika worked as an “Orange Elephant” only for two days. By the employer's request, every day, from 1 to 7 PM, the 38-year-old woman should have attempted to attract the passing children to the Orange Elephant children's studio located on the ground floor of Maria Design wedding hall at 31 Mashtots Avenue. The woman chose the job herself, as she enjoyed the thought of communicating with children, although the working conditions were difficult and the salary was low.

"Wearing elephant clothes was not easy, I was sweating regardless the weather, my head was heavy, my shoes were coming out. I was wearing gloves, despite which I should have tried to offer sweets to the passers-by, get the money and give the change. But it was nice to communicate with children. When they were reacting to my game, I was enjoying it. I’d dreamed of becoming an actress since childhood, and acting in a mask helped me to be at ease."

When she tried to take a moment to walk back and forth with hands on her back, the employer warned her not to do so, because she looked“sad” in that way. She was requested to constantly "jump and act," even when there were no children around.

"There is a sewing workshop next to my house, but it’s not every day that I manage to earn money there (1500 drams). I thought I'd be sure to make a living if I did this instead. They promised to pay more in the summer” the woman explains. She kept it as a secret from her husband and children.

Maria Design director Hasmik Isoyan warned Alika to avoid tax inspectors while selling candies to passers-by.

"I don’t know why she said that, probably they do not pay taxes for them, because they were saying that the chocolate price was 250 drams in the shop, while they were selling for 200. I refused to sell the candies, saying that it was not comfortable to take the money and give the change in those clothes," Alika says.

And she resigned from the job at the end of the second day.

Although she enjoyed communicating with children, she couldn’t stand the rude behavior and immoral remarks of the men in the street.

"Two drunk men approached me on the second day, asking if I were a girl or a boy, remarking that orange elephants do not exist, only pink ones do. Taxi drivers parked nearby offered to go somewhere together. Other men were coming, touching my clothes, tickling me. It was more than I could bear when one of them stretched his hand and pulled my hair."

Alika, holding back her tears, went to the workplace and refused to work. "It was past six o'clock, but they refused to pay me, claiming that I was not able to attract any client that day", Alika says.

The State Employment Agency didn’t help her. "When I just went there, they (the employer) should have given me a filled in paper to take to the employment agency," the woman says and adds that the employer Hasmik Isoyan did not want to fill in the paper, saying that if she did, Alika would have to pay half of her salary to the agency. However, Alika doubts that it was true, as it’s a state agency.

Orange Elephant manager Shogher Vardanyan explained that although the franchising company (without specifying the company name) works at the mentioned address, but Maria Design has nothing to do with it, and the property owner Hasmik Isoyan had no right to present herself on behalf of Orange Elephant. It was the first time Vardanyan heard about chocolates, as the elephant never offers candies. Working relationships are regulated by the franchise company, by a contract between the employer and the employee, the pay is decided by the company. However, Orange Elephant advises to pay acting characters at least 2000 drams for 5 hours of work.

Contrary to the claims of the Orange Elephant manager, the director of Maria Design, Hasmik Isoyan, confirmed that she is also the head of Orange Elephant studio operating at the same building. She also confirmed hiring Alika as an elephant for two days (at the beginning of our conversation, she mentioned that the woman worked only for one day, as a trial, and just for a couple of hours).

According to her, Alika was not really suitable for the job, but she desperately needed the work, and they took her. The first day was a trial one, for which the employer doesn’t usually pay. They offered to pay 1500 drams for the work, not for 13:00 to 19:00, as Alika claimed, but from 14:30 to 18:30. Isoyan "sincerely regrets" that the woman was handled in such a way on the street, but claims that she could not "pay for a few hours." As for the paper given by the agency, she claims she didn’t refuse to fill it in, but simply did not have time, because the woman worked for them for such a short time. She denied asking the "elephant" to sell candies, saying that they are sold only inside.

"By the way, it was not me to pay, but the agency. Please check it and do not discredit my name,” Isoyan said.

Head of the Nor Nork department of the State Employment Agency, Manvel Khachatryan, explained that the paper mentioned by the woman should have been filled in by the employer in any case, mentioning whether the person was accepted for the job or not. If there was no deal, the employer should have written down who refused and on what grounds. Based on that, the agency either withdraws the registration of the unemployed person, or continues looking for a job for him/her. However, the State Employment Agency has no influence over employer- employee relationships. Khachatryan refused to comment on the situation, saying he does not know who to blame.

"The same thing can be said by the employer. For example, they can say that though the person came to work for two days, but did a very sloppy job. I did not see who was to blame, thus I cannot intervene."

Hetq asked how the employers get registered in the agency, whether it’s checked if they are registered or not, if the agency follows up if the employees get registered and taxes are paid for them. Khachatryan said that ensuringlabor rights protection is not within agency’s functions. Their goal is to find work for the unemployed, and the further employee-employer relationships have nothing to do with the agency.

Khachatryan didn’t comment on Maria Design director’s refusal to fill in the form.

At the end of the phone conversation, Orange Elephant manager Shogher Vardanyan asked to give her phone number to the woman, so that she could come and receive the money for one day.

Photo: “Orange elephant” in front of Maria Design