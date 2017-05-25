May 28 Charity Exhibition of Syrian-Armenian Craftspeople

Armenia has allocated 800,000 drams for a charity exhibition/sale of works and pastries by Syrian-Armenian craftspeople.
The event will symbolically be held on May 28 at the Sardarapat Memorial outside Yerevan.
