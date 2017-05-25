Thursday, 25 May

Gegharkounik Gets New Provincial Governor



Karen Botoyan has been appointed the new Gegharkounik Provincial Governor of Armenia.

Botoyan, a member of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, replaced Rafik Gigoryan who was elected an MP in the new parliament. 


