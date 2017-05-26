Artsakh Soldier Killed

Soldier Armen Harutyunyan, born in 1996, was killed earlier today by Azerbaijani fire while serving at a northern outpost, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
