On the sidelines of his trip to Kazan, Russia, to attend the CIS Heads of Government Council, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with his Belarus counterpart Andrei Kobyakov and discussed economic relations between the two nations and prospects for future development.

Karapetyan was also scheduled to attend sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Photo (from left): Andrei Kobyakov, Karen Karapetyan