Azerbaijan Violated Karabakh Ceasefire More Than 550 Times Last Week

During the period of May 21-27, there were no major changes in the situation on the Line of Contact, this according to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

Throughout the week, Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire more than 550 times, firing 60 mm and 82 mm mortars, anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers. Contract soldier Armen Harutyunyan, born in 1996, was killed on May 26 by Azerbaijani fire while serving at a northern outpost.



The ministry adds that Artsakh forces responded in kind to suppress the firing and continue to monitor the situation.