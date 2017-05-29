U.S. Cuts Ties With a Dozen Aid Suppliers to Syria Found to be Corrupt

The U.S. government said Friday it has suspended its business ties with 12 delivery and supply companies and affiliates based in Turkey that are embroiled in a fraud scheme involving humanitarian aid in Syria.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Inspector General (OIG) said the two-year long investigation into corruption in humanitarian aid programs in Syria has resulted in US$239 million in suspended program funds, 35 agency suspensions and 19 personnel resignations to date.