Armenian PM Introduces New Justice Minister to Staff

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan today introduced the country’s new justice minister, Davit Harutyunyan, to the ministry’s staff.

“The justice ministry is an important part of the government, given the issues associated with the new constitution and necessary legal changes. We have laid out our vision of the Armenian we’d like to see. As with all societies, we too see the lack of justice as problematic. Thus. I wish Mr. Haroutyunyan much success,” Karapetyan said.

Harutyunyan served as Armenia’s justice minister from 1998-2007.

Photo (from left): Davit Harutyunyan, Karen Karapetyan