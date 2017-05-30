Company Fined $1,000 for Damaging Lake in Dilijan National Forest; Local Group Says ‘Not Enough’

Hayk Markosyan, a member of a local group opposed to any construction at Lake Gosh, in Armenia’s Dilijan National Park, says the country’s environmental ministry has undervalued the damage done to the lake by a company called Vendor and the fine it’s imposed.

In April, the company brought in heavy construction equipment into the park, widening the road to the lake and removing mud from the lake’s basin. The mud is being dumped around the lake’s perimeter.

The local rumor was that the lake has been purchased by a son-in-law of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to build a hotel nearby.

The ministry has assessed the damage at 188,580 AMD and has fined the company 300,000 AMD ($1,000).

Armenia’s environmental minister Artzvik Minasyan says that the law doesn’t allow for a larger fine in such cases.

When Hetq contacted park director Vaghinak Vasilyan in April, hesaid he was on vacation for over one month, and would still be away from the office for a few days due to personal issues.