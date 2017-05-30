Armenian PM, Ramgavar Delegation, Meet in Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan today, in Yerevan, welcomed a delegation of the Ramgavar Azatagan Party (ADL) led by Sergio Nahabetian, who serves as chairman of the party’s central committee.

Karapetyan stressed the important work carried out bey the ADL in strengthen bonds between Armenia and the diaspora and in maintaining Armenian identity.

The two are said to have discussed issues related to the economic development of Armenia and Artsakh.

Karapetyan said that his government seeks the participation of all Armenians in the process of reforming the country’s business climate and to attract new investment.