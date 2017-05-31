New Flight Links Yerevan and Astana

SCAT Airlines has flown its premier round-trip flight from Astana to Yerevan.
The Kazakh air carrier will fly the route twice per week.
SCAT Airlines has flown its premier round-trip flight from Astana to Yerevan.
The Kazakh air carrier will fly the route twice per week.
Commented
Read
05.27.2017
Viewed 17668 times AEF. Humanitarian “Aurora” and Inhumane Amulsar Mining
05.27.2017
Viewed 13389 times Two Pieces of Good News - Both About Freedom
05.24.2017
Viewed 7938 times Armenia is My Home: 84-Year-Old Molokan Woman Knows All the Stones in Her Native Town
05.25.2017
Viewed 7930 times Pambak Chronicle: For Lida, an Armenian Refugee from Azerbaijan, Getting State Aid to Fix a Collapsing Wall is a ‘Big Deal’
05.27.2017
Viewed 7857 times Armenia’s Beardless Molokan: Ivan Ivanich is Elder Statesman of Dwindling Tashir Community
05.26.2017
Viewed 7366 times Trial of Jirayr Sefilyan and Others Begins in Yerevan