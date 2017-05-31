Vanadzor Drivers Protest Potholes; Repair Company Accused of Dragging Its Feet

Unfilled potholes are driving drivers in Vanadzor, Armenia’s third largest city, crazy.

The situation is so bad that scores of bus and taxi drivers parked their vehicles in the center of town in protest.

“We have gathered so that they fix the roads, so that we too can work,” said a driver who wished to remain anonymous. “The vehicles get damaged. We can’t drive them.”

Another exclaimed, “Yesterday, my car’s radiator broke. Who’s going to pay the 30,000 dram to fix it?”

After voicing their complaints, several drivers entered the mayor’s office. They returned saying that the municipality had promised to start filling the potholes starting tomorrow.

A company called Loritchanshin had won the contract to repair the streets and started working on May 1. Drivers claim that little has been accomplished in one month.

The contract sets a deadline of August 31 for the roads to be repaired.

Vanadzor Mayor Mamikon Aslanyan, who was out of town during the protest, nevertheless has said that the drivers’ complaints are justified.

“It’s only natural. The state of the roads is bad. There are some twenty spots in the city in extremely bad shape. They have to be repaired very quickly,” Aslanyan said.