Trial of Sari Tagh Defendants Again Postponed

Today’s trial of Sargis Arabjyan and Karen Vanoyan, charged with public disorder in clashes with police on July 19, 2016 in the Sari Tagh neighborhood of Yerevan was again postponed.

Vanoyan’s lawyer, Anzhela Hobosyan, never showed up, claiming she broke her leg.

Liparit Simonyan, Arabjyan’s attorney, complained that the trial was dragging on and couldn’t remember how many times it’s already been postponed.

He told Hetq that questioning of police officers claiming to be victims in the clashes is ongoing.

The next trial date is scheduled for July 5.