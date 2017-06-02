Aznavour Feted at Yerevan Concert

Charles Aznavour was the “man of the hour” at a concert in his honor in Yerevan on June 1.

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra took to the stage at the Alexander Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Theatre to perform a concert entitled “For you Aznavour” consisting of a selection of the famous chansonnier’s songs interpreted anew by various pop and opera singers.

Attending the concert were Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Catholicos Garegin II, and speaker of the parliament Ara Babloyan.

The concert came to a close with rousing and sustained applause for the 93-year-old Aznavour.