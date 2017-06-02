Prison Officials Ban Mother of Sasna Dzrer Member to See Her Son

The mother of Armen Lamparyan, a member of the Sasna Dzrer group now awaiting trial on charges of seizing hostages and illegal arms possession, was denied the right to see her son.

Armen Lamparyan hasn’t see his mother for ten months. Officials had banned any visits by relatives. The ban was recently released, and it was expected that Lamparyan’s mother would be admitted to the convicts’ hospital where her son is awaiting trial.

Lamparyan’s lawyer, Arayik Papikyan, told Hetq that officials didn’t let the woman in because she didn’t show them her son’s birth certificate as proof that she’s Armen’s mother.

Hospital officials allowed Armen’s wife and three children to visit.