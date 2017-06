The body of a Kolya Simonyan a Tzovagyugh village resident who had gone crawfish hunting in Lake Sevan was found today after relatives reported him missing.

Sourik Asmaryan, a relative of Simonyan who accompanied him, has also been reported missing.

So far, emergency service workers haven’t found Asmaryan’s body, but he’s presumed dead.

A search has been called off due to strong winds over Sevan.