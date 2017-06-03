Artsakh Conducts Military Exercises

Artsakh conducted artillery training exercises from May 29 to June 2 in the south of the country.
Soldiers singled out for exemplary performance were decorated.
Artsakh conducted artillery training exercises from May 29 to June 2 in the south of the country.
Soldiers singled out for exemplary performance were decorated.
Commented
Read
06.01.2017
Viewed 11501 times Artsakh Refutes Baku's Claim of Destroying Observation Post
06.02.2017
Viewed 9495 times Yerevan Bus Overturns; Three Hospitalized
05.27.2017
Viewed 9149 times Armenia’s Beardless Molokan: Ivan Ivanich is Elder Statesman of Dwindling Tashir Community
05.28.2017
Viewed 8280 times $1 Million Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Awarded to Dr. Tom Catena
05.29.2017
Viewed 8039 times 3 Tsarukyan Alliance MPs Step Down
06.01.2017
Viewed 6868 times Body of Artsakh Soldier Found at Military Base