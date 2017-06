Yerevan Art Expo 2017: Photos

Anush Kocharyan

On Sunday, June 4, the former ErAZ factory hosted Yerevan Art Expo 2017.

Guests had an opportunity to see the exhibited works by Sev, Kiki (Grigor Mikayelyan), Rubi Vardan, Gagik Ghazanchyan and other artists, as well as the installation by Samvel Saghatelyan, called "Where is everybody?".

Art Expo is organized by Narine Isajanyan, living in the U.S. The expo was held for the third time.