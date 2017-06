Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investment Souren Karayan and Janfida Agri Holding President Norayr Aghayan signed a memorandum in Yerevan designed to spur the export of Armenian produce to the Middle East market.

Aghayan believes that quality “Made in Armenia” fruits and vegetables are in demand in the Gulf States, and that the company plans to export 500-600 tons of agricultural produce there in 2017.