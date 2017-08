The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Brussels on July 11.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, who initiated the meeting of Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, also attended and urged the ministers to convey to the presidents of the two countries their proposal to organize a summit on the Karabakh conflict this year.

The foreign ministers agreed to meet in New York in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session.