Adam Simonian – Studies in Yerevan but Dreams of Returning to His Native Lori Home

Diana Ghazaryan, Larisa Paremuzyan, Saro Baghdasaryan

Adam Simonian dream that one day his friends and relatives will return to their native village of Akner in Armenia’s Lori Province.

“I dream of them returning, that there is work here and the area develops again. I dream of living here. Al the money I make in Yerevan is spent on fixing up the house here,” says Adam.

Adam studies in Yerevan, but spends his weekends in Akner, not far from Alaverdi, with his parents.

A student of economics, Adam has some ideas about developing the village and has proposed them to the provincial and local governments.

The young man says the village revenues would increase tenfold if it had irrigation water. People would farm the land instead of leaving.

He says it would be great to build a berry cannery in the village. It would create jobs and utilize the fertile land in the village.