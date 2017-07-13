Friday, 04 August

Armenian Government Allocates $180K for Nairit Plant Safety



The Armenian government today approved the allocation of 86 million AMD (some $180,000) to maintain safety standards at the now idle Nairit chemical plant.

76 million will go towards paying the wages of safety workers at the plant for four months.


