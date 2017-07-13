Armenia's Aragatzotn Province Gets New Governor

Gabriel Gyozalyan has tendered his resignation as Aragatzotn Provincial Governor, a post he’s held since March 2016.
Gyozalyan will be replaced by Ashot Simonyan, a member of the ARF and an economist by profession.
Photo: Gabriel Gyozalyan
