Friday, 04 August

Armenia's Aragatzotn Province Gets New Governor



Gabriel Gyozalyan has tendered his resignation as Aragatzotn Provincial Governor, a post he’s held since March 2016.

Gyozalyan will be replaced by Ashot Simonyan, a member of the ARF and an economist by profession.

Photo: Gabriel Gyozalyan


