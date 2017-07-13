Armenian President Visits Army Base in Tavoush; Thanks Soldiers for Service

During a working visit to northeastern Tavoush Province, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stopped at an army base along the border with Azerbaijan, inspecting conditions at the base for the soldiers.

Sargsyan also presented gifts to those soldiers singled out for their dedication and courage.

The president thanked the soldiers for their service, noting that it was due to them that citizens of Armenia could work and live in peace and grow the country.

Sargsyan then attended the opening ceremony of an armory in the town of Ijevan.